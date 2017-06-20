Newsvine

READ: Independent group releases new report on Seth Rich's murder investigation | WJLA

A new report has been released by an independent group on the investigation into the death of DNC worker Seth Rich, who was murdered last July in DC.

Rich's killer remains on the loose, and for months now a group of George Washington University grad students, called the Profiling Project, have been digging into the case.

 

The Profiling Project released their initial report on the investigation Tuesday in press conference. Read the full report here:

The Profiling Project Seth Rich Report by WJLA-TV on Scribd

