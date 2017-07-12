Newsvine

Russian Lawyer Veselnitskaya Posted Picture on Facebook from inside John McCain's Office

Seeded by Texasguy01
Wed Jul 12, 2017
More information is leaking out on Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya.

The Russian lawyer who met with Donald Trump Jr. in Trump Tower also spent quite a bit of time in Washington DC.

In December 2015 she posted a photo on Facebook from inside Senator John McCain’s office.Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya posted a pic from inside McCain’s office in Dec 2015 and posted it on her Facebook page.

Via Jack Posobiec:

Natalia Veselnitskaya posted an anti-Trump article on her Facebook page 4 days before her meeting with Donald Trump Jr.

 

