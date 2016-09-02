Clinton Told FBI She Couldn't Recall Key Details 26 Times | LifeZette

In interview with investigators Hillary struggled to recollect major briefings, especially after 2012 fall

Hillary Clinton told FBI agents that she could not recall issues related to her email server at least 26 times, according to an 11-page document released by the FBI on Friday.

Clinton’s memory lapses are frequent during the interview, marked often by agents as “could not recall” and “did not remember.” But the “could not recall” remarks are often related not to long-distant emails, but things she should perhaps definitely recall.

At least 26 times, Clinton couldn’t recall issues raised by the FBI. Clinton told FBI agents she couldn’t even remember any briefing or training by State “related to the retention of federal records or handling of classified information.”

And Clinton told the FBI she could not recall any briefing after her December 2012 fall that left her with a concussion, an admission that will surely stoke concerns about Clinton’s health and physical fitness to serve in the job of president.

Most surprisingly perhaps: Clinton said she “did not recall receiving any emails she thought should not be on an unclassified system.” Clinton said she relied on employees’ judgment in sending her emails.

But Clinton’s memory doesn’t just fall short on email servers, vital procedures and possible security problems. When asked by the FBI to give an example of how a federal document arrives at classification, Clinton couldn’t. The FBI document is sure to raise issues about how Clinton and President Obama’s State Department handled secure papers and emails.