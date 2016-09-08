She Cheated! Crooked Hillary Wore Ear Piece During Last Night's Veteran's Forum

‘Crooked’ Hillary Clinton wore an ear piece in last night’s Commander in Chief Forum hosted by NBC and MSNBC. This was the first event where both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton were invited to attend together. Each candidate received a short period with host Matt Lauer. It was expected that both candidates would provide unaided answers to the questions asked but it appears Hillary did not.

Donald Trump tweeted after the event his disdain for candidate Clinton using the ear piece which provided her a boost in answering questions. Trump tweeted “We can’t let Hillary get away with wearing an ear piece during tonight’s Veteran Forum”.