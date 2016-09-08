There is a $14B problem bobbing in the ocean | New York Post

The lead creditor bank for South Korea’s Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said it will be difficult to accept a court request to provide the firm new funds — funds seen vital to resolving the problem of cargo stranded around the world.

A Korea Development Bank spokesman said providing extra funding to Hanjin could lead to breach of trust issues as there was no certainty that additional support would help the company survive. The bank is still considering the request and has not made a final decision yet, he said.

The Seoul Central District Court presiding over Hanjin’s receivership has asked the bank for fresh funds, warning the world’s seventh-largest container carrier needs financial support this week to normalize operations.

Hanjin and its clients are scrambling to move an estimated $14 billion worth of cargo off ships that are no longer operating normally amid in the shipping industry’s peak season ahead of the year-end holidays.

South Korean electronics giant Samsung revealed it has about $38 million worth of its products and components stranded on board two Hanjin ships. HP also has Chinese-made computers on the firm’s vessels.