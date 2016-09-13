Hillary Clinton body double conspiracy sends Twitter into a frenzy amid claims actress Teresa Barnwell was paraded after 9/11 collapse

Conspiracy theorists point out 'she lost 50 lbs, got 10 years younger and lengthened her fingers' in two hours

The 68-year-old sparked big fears for her health after being filmed stumbling into her motorcade after attending the 9/11 memorial service in New York.

She was then taken to her daughter Chelsea’s apartment to rest and emerged two hours later smiling, posing for photographs and telling everyone: “I’m feeling great. It’s a beautiful day in New York.”

It is this ‘miracle’ recovery which quickly set the conspiracists’ tongues wagging.

They say the person who exited the apartment building with a sprightly step was not Hillary.

Theorists point out her legs were too skinny, her nose was shaped slightly differently and her earlobes were a different size than they normally are. Other claim her fingers seem to have grown.

The rumour quickly took off on Twitter with more “facts” to prove the double was used.

Many pointed out the lack of secret service officers near the Presidential candidate.

Images circulating under the #HillarysBodyDouble hashtag contrasted enhanced photographs of her earlier in the day.