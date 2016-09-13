Newsvine

Texasguy01

About Engineering a better America Articles: 52 Seeds: 2878 Comments: 10082 Since: Jun 2008

Those Weren't Pneumonia Sunglasses Hillary Was Wearing - They're Seizure Glasses!

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Texasguy01 View Original Article: thegatewaypundit.com
Seeded on Tue Sep 13, 2016 7:43 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Hillary has been sick for some time and the major media will not report on it. But on the internet the news is much more accurate and up to date. One post on Twitter pointed out that Hillary was the only one wearing sunglasses at the 9-11 event and suggested that the glasses are not regular sun glasses.  That is why she was wearing them. The glasses worn by Hillary are recommended for seizure patients.

 

Mike Cernovich noticed the unusual sunglasses on Sunday.

 

Donny Gold at Liberty Writers News added:

Blue lenses are frequently used to reduce the light intake of epileptics to prevent seizures. I myself used to use them frequently when I would go to concerts to stop strobe lights from triggering me.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor