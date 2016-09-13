Those Weren't Pneumonia Sunglasses Hillary Was Wearing - They're Seizure Glasses!

Hillary has been sick for some time and the major media will not report on it. But on the internet the news is much more accurate and up to date. One post on Twitter pointed out that Hillary was the only one wearing sunglasses at the 9-11 event and suggested that the glasses are not regular sun glasses. That is why she was wearing them. The glasses worn by Hillary are recommended for seizure patients.
This is so spot on! Our seizure patients were recommended by our physician to use these. crazy!https://t.co/S0MBqcCDvL
— Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) September 12, 2016
Mike Cernovich noticed the unusual sunglasses on Sunday.
Sick Hillary disguised her brain damage protection glasses as sunglasses. (Notice no one else has sunnies on.) pic.twitter.com/SF8cO3u0Rr
— Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) September 11, 2016
Donny Gold at Liberty Writers News added:
Blue lenses are frequently used to reduce the light intake of epileptics to prevent seizures. I myself used to use them frequently when I would go to concerts to stop strobe lights from triggering me.