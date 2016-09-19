Breaking: Reddit Users Break HUGE Clinton Email Story - Proving Hillary ORDERED Emails to Be Stripped

Breaking: REDDIT USERS BLOW HILLARY’S EMAIL SCANDAL WIDE OPEN!—

Rep. Steven Smith posted this on Monday morning.“BREAKING: Citizen Journalist breaks HUGE Clinton email story PROVING Hillary ORDERED EMAILS TO BE STRIPPED!”

And here is the tweet he links to–“Paul Combetta ASKED TO STRIP OR REPLACE VIP’s EMAIL ADDRESS”

This exchange took place on Reddit and involves Paul Combetta, an employee with Platte River Networks, the company in charge of Hillary Clinton’s home server.

Combetta was granted immunity from Obama’s Department of Justice in their investigation of Clinton.

Combetta was the employee who deleted all of Hillary Clinton’s emails.

According users on Reddit, Combetta asked for assistance in July 2014 from Reddit users on how to purge emails and how to strip VIP’s email address from “a bunch of archived emails.”

This was posted Monday on Reddit: