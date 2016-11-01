How FIVE separate FBI cases are probing virtually every one of Clinton's inner circle | Daily Mail Online

Influence peddling, acting for Putin's ally, hiding classified secrets and sexting - how FIVE separate FBI cases are probing virtually every one of Clinton's inner circle and their families

Scale of FBI investigations into Clinton's closest aides and friends is becoming clear

Besides Huma Abedin, a swathe of long-time loyalists are at the center of investigations including Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe

John Podesta ran the Clinton Foundation which is under investigation while his brother Tony is also focus of a probe about foreign corruption

Cheryl Mills already received limited FBI immunity during Clinton email investigation - and is key Clinton fixer

String of other names are being looked at or have been caught up in earlier scandals

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3889994/Influence-peddling-acting-Putin-s-ally-hiding-classified-secrets-sexting-FIVE-separate-FBI-cases-probing-virtually-one-Clinton-s-inner-circle-families.html#ixzz4OlY7Y7qC Follow us: @MailOnline on Twitter | DailyMail on Facebook