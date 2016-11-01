How FIVE separate FBI cases are probing virtually every one of Clinton's inner circle | Daily Mail Online

Influence peddling, acting for Putin's ally, hiding classified secrets and sexting - how FIVE separate FBI cases are probing virtually every one of Clinton's inner circle and their families
- Scale of FBI investigations into Clinton's closest aides and friends is becoming clear
- Besides Huma Abedin, a swathe of long-time loyalists are at the center of investigations including Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe
- John Podesta ran the Clinton Foundation which is under investigation while his brother Tony is also focus of a probe about foreign corruption
- Cheryl Mills already received limited FBI immunity during Clinton email investigation - and is key Clinton fixer
- String of other names are being looked at or have been caught up in earlier scandals
