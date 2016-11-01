WHOA! It Sounds Like Chris Matthews Just Endorsed Trump (VIDEO)

No More Tingles—Chris Matthews went off on Hillary Clinton last night on MSNBC.It sounds like he just endorsed Donald Trump.

Chris Matthews: If you like the way things are the way they are headed in this country. If you’d like to continue the destruction of our manufacturing base, and the jobs that went with it. If you like the uncontrollable immigration, if you like the string of stupid wars from Iraq to Libya to Syria. If you want to say yes to all of that, if you want to keep this all the way it is, fine, then vote for Hillary Clinton. If you don’t like the way things are headed you got a chance to really shake the system the system at its roots. If you wake up on Election Day and it’s the same as it is today, if its the same 4 or 5 or 8 years from now, remember you had a chance really change it up but you were to dainty to do it.