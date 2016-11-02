Site pays $5K to anyone who calls Bill Clinton a 'rapist' at rallies | New York Post

Alex Jones and his conspiracy-obsessed website InfoWars prompted a series of disruptions at pro-Clinton rallies this week by offering $5,000 to anyone who can be heard shouting “Bill Clinton is a rapist.”

During an event in Greensboro, NC, on Tuesday night, President Obama was bombarded by protesters who donned shirts with slogans accusing the ex-president of rape.

“Those folks are auditioning for a reality show,” Obama joked at the hecklers.

“Get your own rally!” POTUS repeatedly barked. “If you can’t get your own rally, don’t come mess up somebody else’s rally.”