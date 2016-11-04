Newsvine

Texasguy01

About Engineering a better America Articles: 52 Seeds: 2878 Comments: 10082 Since: Jun 2008

Catholic Church's Bulletin Links Clinton to Satan, Says Democratic Voting is 'Mortal Sin' | NBC 7 San Diego

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Texasguy01 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNBC 7 San Diego - San Diego Local News and Breaking News
Seeded on Fri Nov 4, 2016 12:46 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Fliers inserted into a Catholic church's newsletter in San Diego implied that Hillary Clinton was satanic and warned that voting for Democrats would result in parishioners “descending into Hell.”

One leaflet, stuffed in a bulletin handed to churchgoers at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Old Town on Oct. 16, states: “How to vote like a Catholic – it is a mortal sin to vote Democrat!”

Source: http://www.nbcsandiego.com/news/local/Catholic-Churchs-Bulletin-Links-Clinton-to-Satan-Says-Democratic-Voting-399907961.html#ixzz4P4TNvjLA Follow us: @nbcsandiego on Twitter | NBCSanDiego on Facebook

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor