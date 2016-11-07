Whatever happens tomorrow night………..

I will still believe in Jesus and the Church

I will still believe in America as a great nation

I will still believe in Capitalism as the best economic system

I will still believe that the rule of law applies equally to all regardless of the color of their skin, gender, socioeconomic status or any other reason.

I will still believe a country should provide opportunities to its citizens first before accommodating those from other nations.

I will believe in limited government and the rights of states

Regardless of who wins I believe in these principles as they have stood the test of time.

Those who win shall have my support who agree with them

Those who do not shall not have my support

Let the voting begin