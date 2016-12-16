Newsvine

Lynch Slips — Says No Evidence Of 'Technical Interference' From The Russians [VIDEO]

Seeded by Texasguy01 View Original Article: http://dailycaller.com/
Seeded on Fri Dec 16, 2016 7:47 AM
U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch stated Thursday that the United States intelligence community has not found any evidence of “technical interference” on the part of the Russian government on voting machines used in the 2016 election.

Lynch instead referred to Russia hacking into the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

