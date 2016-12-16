Facebook announced on Thursday a Soros-funded “fact check” group will be used to determine which Facebook stories are “fake news.”



Soros-Funded ‘Fact Check’ Group Will Determine Which Facebook Stories are “Fake News”

George Soros is a billionaire funder of far left causes and groups like Black Lives Matter terrorists and Occupy Wall Street hoodlums.Breitbart.com reported: