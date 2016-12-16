Facebook announced on Thursday a Soros-funded “fact check” group will be used to determine which Facebook stories are “fake news.”
Soros-Funded ‘Fact Check’ Group Will Determine Which Facebook Stories are “Fake News”
Facebook announced on Thursday a Soros-funded “fact check” group will be used to determine which Facebook stories are “fake news.”
George Soros is a billionaire funder of far left causes and groups like Black Lives Matter terrorists and Occupy Wall Street hoodlums.Breitbart.com reported:
The organization partnered with Facebook to help determine whether a certain story is “disputed” is financed by billionaire George Soros and a slew of other left-wing funders.
The International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) drafted a code of five principles for news websites to accept, and Facebook yesterday announced it will work with “third-party fact checking organizations” that are signatories to the code of principles.
Facebook says that if the “fact checking organizations” determine that a certain story is fake, it will get flagged as disputed and, according to the Facebook announcement, “there will be a link to the corresponding article explaining why. Stories that have been disputed may also appear lower in News Feed.”
IFCN is hosted by the Poynter Institute for Media Studies. A cursory search of the Poynter Institute website finds that Poynter’s IFCN is openly funded by Soros’ Open Society Foundations as well as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Google, and the National Endowment for Democracy.