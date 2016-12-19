None of the Hollywood celebrities who vowed to leave America if Trump won have left the U.S.

None of the celebrities who vowed to move out of the United State if Donald Trump became president have followed through on their promise to do so.
According to Heat Street, in the nearly six weeks following President-elect Donald Trump’s Election Day victory, only 28 Americans have applied for “Trump related refugee status” to Canada — with none of them appearing to be celebrities.
More from Heat Street:
Canadian officials say that there was a “bump” in requests for refugee status following Trump’s election—or, at least, that there seemed to be a bump in November, which immigration lawyers attribute to the political change.
“The rhetoric coming from the (U.S. political) discussion… was filled with a lot of concerning language, including hate, exclusion, deportation,” one Canadian immigration lawyer told Canadian state news. “I could see why people would be concerned for their own safety, their own lives, and evaluate whether they could live (there).”
Of the 28 who applied, it’s possible none will be approved to relocate to America’s northern neighbor. The CBC found only two successful claims for asylum out of hundreds of cases filed from the U.S. since 2010. There was no successful claim out of the 170 filed in 2015.