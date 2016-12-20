New York mechanic who was building a mobile death-ray gun designed to blast Muslims with a lethal dose of radiation is jailed for 30 years

Glendon Scott Crawford, 52, of Galway, planned to kill Muslims and anyone else whose political and social beliefs he disagreed with
- He planned to turn an industrial-grade X-ray machine into a remote-controlled death-ray gun which would be detonated in an area with lots of Muslims
- Everyone near the truck would receive a lethal dose of radiation and die within two weeks of the attack
- The FBI believe the plot would have worked if they had not foiled it first
- Crawford first aroused suspicion when in 2012 he approached staff at a Schenectady synagogue with a plan to 'help Jews get rid of their enemies'
- He also described Muslims as America's 'medical waste' in secret recordings
- Crawford was convicted of conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction in August and was sentenced to 30 years in jail on Monday
