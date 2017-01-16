James O'Keefe Strike Again=> Undercover Video Reveals Radical Leftists Plotting Potential Terrorist Acts at Inauguration

Project Veritas has dropped another undercover video bombshell. This time they are exposing radical leftist group, D.C. Anti-Fascist Coalition. They were planning a potential terrorist act which included setting off butyric acid stink bombs and fire alarm sprinklers at a Trump inaugural party.

According to Project Veritas, shortly after the election they received many tips that radical groups were planning to derail President-elect Trump’s inaugural events. Various groups gathered together under the #DisruptJ20 umbrella. This particular meeting was with three guys from the group, D.C. Anti-Fascist Coalition.

The three men in the video are: Colin Dunn, Luke Kuhn and Scott Green.

Via Project Veritas

Luke Kuhn: “Yeah, if you had…a pint of butyric acid, I don’t care how big the building is, its closing.” Scott Green: “And this stuff is very efficient, it’s very very smelly, lasts a long time and a little goes a long way.” Colin Dunn: “I’m trying to think through how to get all the sprinklers to go off at once. There’s usually a piece of like fusiable metal or a piece of glass with liquid in it that will blow.” Luke Kuhn: “The message has to be, we do not recognize the city government either. If you try to close us down we will look for your house, we will burn it. We will physically fight the police if they try to steal one of our places. We will go to war and you will lose.”

Project Veritas also pointed out that the actions could constitute a violation of anti-terrorism laws. D.C. Code 22-3571.01(6). A felony with possible 5 year prison sentences and a significant fine.