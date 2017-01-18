If liberals are so offended at Trump what are they going to say when Jesus returns to set up his government?

It has been quite interesting to watch the reactions to President Trump’s election. There has been great joy in some quarters and reactions ranging from mild disappointment to outright paranoia in others. The thought of a government based on traditional American values especially Christianity is clearly for some odd reason terrifying to some.

Personally I find it a refreshing change and look forward to the increases I will see in my business. This is an exciting time with taxes and regulations being greatly reduced and a pro-business climate being encouraged. This will benefit everyone regardless of their political beliefs in due time. I see no downside to a Trump Presidency.

As you read the Bible there are many scriptures relating to future events some will even argue up to one third of the Bible is prophetic. Many point to the return of Jesus and the setting up of a worldwide government with Jesus as the head. That will be an interesting time to be alive.

My meditation for today is imagining the liberal world watching Jesus return to the earth to the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem and imagining the liberal news reporting it as he sets up a worldwide government as promised in scripture. That will be an interesting day to behold.

My observation is those most upset by President Trump are those whose faith lies outside the realm of religion and somehow believes men have all of the answers. Perhaps for a short season they may but history shows many who have thought themselves wise have been proven fools.

If your faith is in the eternal then the temporal loses its grip on your fears. I survived 8 years of Obama and his economic ruin and outright attacks on my beliefs and values. Adversity builds character and character builds hope.

If you are worried about Trump I would be far more worried about Jesus. And it looks like you will have to deal with both of them someday. I hope you find the Peace that Passes all Understanding and enjoy however many days we all have left under the sun.