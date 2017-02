A Star Is Born At The Grammys

Within a matter of hours of wearing the now famous Make America Great Again dress, Joy Villa’s album I Make the Static has skyrocketed in the sales ranking on Amazon. Previously the album was ranked #543,202 on Amazon and now it is currently ranked #3.

The top 3 albums under the ‘Movers & Shakers’ categories all belong to Joy Villa.

Her album I Make the Static is currently a better seller than both Lady Gaga and Beyonce.