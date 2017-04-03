UNMASKED: Susan Rice Requested Intelligence On Trump Associates

Susan Rice, the national security advisor for President Obama, made dozens of requests seeking to unmask the identities of Donald Trump associates identified in raw intelligence reports.

Rice’s involvement in the request to unmask the Trump officials was discovered by White House lawyers last month, Bloomberg View’s Eli Lake reported on Monday.

Michael Cernovich, the pro-Trump publisher of Cernovich Media, first identified Rice in a report on Sunday night.

According to Lake’s sources, Rice’s requests to unmask Trump advisers was discovered by Ezra Cohen-Watnick, the National Security Council’s senior director for intelligence.

He began reviewing computer logs for requests of intelligence reports last month and took the information of Rice’s involvement to the White House’s general counsel.

Lake reports further on what information Rice obtained: