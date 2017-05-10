Nancy Pelosi: The Dalai Lama 'prayed for me that I would rid myself of my negative attitude' – TheBlaze

Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi met with exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at his temple in Dharmsala, India, on Wednesday along with other U.S. representatives and told a gathered crowd they will “not be silenced” in the face of Chinese oppression, The Associated Press reported.

At times, Pelosi stumbled over her words: “What we see here today in support of the Tibetan people, we have said, what we say here, we have said to the top leadership in … the Chinese government.”

She mentioned actor Richard Gere, a Buddhist who supports the Dalai Lama and “speaks out for the Tibetan people.”

The most curious part of her speech came when Pelosi said she wouldn’t delve into the “brutal tactics of the Chinese government,” which rules Tibet.

Her reason?

“His Holiness prayed for me that I would rid myself of my negative attitude about dwelling on the negative too much,” Pelosi confessed to the crowd.