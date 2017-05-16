Laptop evidence shows slain DNC staffer was talking to WikiLeaks: investigator | New York Post

There is tangible evidence on the laptop of a former DNC staffer that confirms he was talking to WikiLeaks prior to his murder, a private investigator suggested Monday.

Seth Rich was killed last July in what authorities have called a robbery gone awry.

But Rod Wheeler, a former DC homicide detective and Fox News contributor, is leading a parallel investigation into Rich’s murder.

Wheeler told Fox 5 DC that he believes there is a cover-up and the police department may have been told to back off the investigation.

“The police department nor the FBI have been forthcoming,” Wheeler told the station. “They haven’t been cooperating at all. I believe that the answer to solving his death lies on that computer, which I believe is either at the police department or either at the FBI. I have been told both.”

Wheeler added that a source in the DC police department “looked him in the eye” and told him that investigators were told to stand down in the case.