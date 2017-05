For better or worse, 4chan’s /pol/ has mobilized their army of internet diggers to solve the murder of Seth Rich, the DNC staffer who was mysteriously murdered late at night in D.C. in the middle of the 2016 election season.

Seth Rich via Facebook

While police claim the July killing was a robbery gone wrong (his wallet and watch were not stolen), many conspiracy theorists online believe Rich was the one who leaked the John Podesta emails to Wikileaks and that his murder was retaliation by the Clinton campaign.

DC police have been incredibly opaque about the murder investigation, which has yet to yield any publicly announced leads. Lacking any official information, the Internet has run wild with conspiracies.