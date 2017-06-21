Democrats "Make America Last Again" campaign fails again miserably in Georgia

It is with some amusement that I have been listening to pundits and Democratic operatives try to spin the special election loss in Georgia as a win for the Democratic Party. The truth is it was a loss. The other blatant truth was running on vote Democratic if you hate Trump was not working. The real issue is the National Democratic Party unspoken but implied message of “Make America Last Again” is just not resonating with voters.

The real issue is there are no real issues being presented by the Democratic Party and no solutions offered to fix the current ones we face as a nation.

Healthcare is a real issue that is in play right now and Democrats defending a system that is all but bankrupt makes no sense. If this was a private business Obamacare would be bankrupt. The only reason it is alive financially is the government printing additional funds and then selling them as debt for future generations. This historically ends badly the question is just when. Democrats have no solution other than the standard clichés of those losing coverage. The reality is when bond holders refuse to purchase new US bond debt it will collapse for all and that would be far worse. What good is coverage that pays for little to nothing and is unaffordable? The only value is soundbites for the media about coverage and that has no real practical value. If Democrats want to defend a failed system rather than lead on the issue fine just do not expect to win at the ballot box.

Democrats have built a party of special interests and donors that have left the working people of America far behind. That is why Trump is popular he knows how to listen and to attempt change.

The one Democrat I see who appears to get it is Joe Biden. He recognizes at least publicly the failure of the Democratic Party to connect with the working poor. I give him credit for that. The rest of the Democratic leadership reminds me of circus clowns in particular Nancy Pelosi who is a staple on conservative websites babbling at times incoherent nonsense.

As a Trump supporter I would welcome a Democratic Party that was engaged and focused on solving issues. I would welcome great ideas regardless of the source and support them if it would “Make America Great Again”. The current Democratic campaign of “Make America Last Again” is currently proving to be a complete and utter failure.

I hope Democrats wake up and clean house of their current leadership. It will be the only way to “Make America Great Again”.