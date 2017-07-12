Sarsour Hasn't Turned Over $100k Raised For Jewish Cemetery

Muslim activists Linda Sarsour and Tarek El-Messidi led a high-profile fundraiser in an effort to restore vandalized Jewish cemeteries, promising money to burial grounds across the US, but so far they have failed to deliver on their promise.

Neil Price of the Golden Hill Cemetery in Colorado said he left three voicemails Tuesday for Tarek El-Messidi — the founder of non-profit Islamic education organization Celebrate Mercy — but none was returned. Price is the primary caretaker of the Colorado cemetery and has tried for over 35 years to raise money to restore the cemetery’s graves.

“The Jewish community has many needs, and the focus is mostly on the needs of the living, or the active part of the cemetery,” he said.

El-Messidi and Sarsour made public announcements in February that a large portion of the money raised from their campaign “Muslims Unite to Repair Jewish Cemetery” would go to the Golden Hill cemetery.